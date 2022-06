One person has died after a two-vehicle crash approximately 60km south east of Tauranga in Bay of Plenty.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

The crash occurred on State Highway 2 West, Pikowhai, at around 7.15am on Wednesday.

Police said diversions are still in place and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.

This section of #SH2 is likely to remains closed for some time today as NZ Police conduct a serious crash investigation. Consider delaying your journey or allow extra time for a long detour via SH30/33 (via Rotorua): https://t.co/V9fsHpH7R4 ^TP https://t.co/3STIo5dpFu — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 14, 2022

The serious crash unit has been advised and an investigation is ongoing.