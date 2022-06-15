Christchurch zoo mourns loss of elderly rhino

A long-time resident of Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park. Stumpy the rhino, has been euthanised due to age-related health issues.

Stumpy the rhino at Orana Wildlife Park. (Source: Orana Wildlife Park)

The park announced the "agonising decision" to put down the 40-year-old rhino on Wednesday.

Stumpy arrived at Orana from Taronga Western Plains Zoo in NSW in 1988 when he was five years old. He had been at the park longer than any staff member.

Staff remembered Stumpy as "our marshmallow" because he was "soft and sweet in nature".

While the park says he will be missed, they said more rhinos would be transferred to Orana in the next 12 months.

White rhinos typically have a lifespan of 40 to 50 years.