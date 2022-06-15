Car believed to have sunk in Otago's Clutha River - police

Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle believed to have become submerged in Otago's Clutha River earlier this week.

Clutha River (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The vehicle, described as a royal blue Subaru station wagon, was travelling in the area around Tamblyn Road, in Roxburgh.

Police say they believe the vehicle has left the road and become submerged in the Clutha River sometime earlier this week.

The vehicle has not yet been located and police are continuing to make enquiries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who saw the vehicle go into the river or spotted it in the area over the past few days has been advised to contact police on 105.