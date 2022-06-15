Breakers add 'toughness and intensity' with US import signing

Source: 1News

Coming off a big week of signings, the New Zealand Breakers have confirmed their second non-New Zealand athlete for the 2022-23 ANBL season; US centre Dererk Pardon.

The NZ Breakers sign their first import for the 2022-23 season - Dererk Pardon.

The NZ Breakers sign their first import for the 2022-23 season - Dererk Pardon. (Source: Getty)

After signing top French NBA prospect Rayan Rupert last week through the NBL's Next Stars programme, the Breakers added their first veteran import for next season's squad with the addition of the 25-year-old American.

Sticking with the Kiwi theme, coach Mody Maor has compared Pardon’s game to a gritty New Zealand style of basketball.

“He plays every possession with the toughness and intensity you only find in the best Kiwi athletes,” Maor said.

“Dererk was our number one target heading into the offseason. We believe he fits perfectly in the team we are trying to build both as a person and as a player.”

Pardon joins the Kiwi side after playing in the Israeli Premier League for Hapoel Be’er Sheva, averaging 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

He previously played in Basketball Bundesliga in Germany and formed a dynamic duo with Perth Wildcats star Vic Law at Northwestern University.

The teammates went undrafted in 2019 and played for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League that year.

Pardon becomes the tenth player named to the Breakers roster, joining recent additions in Cam Gliddon and Izayah Le'afa, and will join the squad for pre-season training in August.

BasketballBreakers

Popular Stories

1

Truck rolls on Auckland motorway, blocks lanes

2

TJ Perenara gives classy response to All Blacks omission

3

Claim Kim Kardashian 'significantly damaged' Marilyn Monroe dress

4

5554 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 11 deaths reported

5

Perenara, Weber headline Māori All Blacks squad to play Ireland

Latest Stories

Truck rolls on Auckland motorway, blocks lanes

Ardern mobbed for selfies at school visit, eludes protesters

Fears of worsening secondary teacher shortage in 2023

Man dies in Gore workplace incident

NZ fur seals showing up in unusual places for 'seal silly season'

Related Stories

Breakers coach quits after horror season, replacement named

Breakers sorry after porn was sent in footage for Sky series

Breakers ‘on the mend’ after Covid-19, ahead of Phoenix game

Breakers outbreak doubles, 8 Covid cases confirmed in group