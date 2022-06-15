Breakers add 'toughness and intensity' with US import signing

Coming off a big week of signings, the New Zealand Breakers have confirmed their second non-New Zealand athlete for the 2022-23 ANBL season; US centre Dererk Pardon.

The NZ Breakers sign their first import for the 2022-23 season - Dererk Pardon. (Source: Getty)

After signing top French NBA prospect Rayan Rupert last week through the NBL's Next Stars programme, the Breakers added their first veteran import for next season's squad with the addition of the 25-year-old American.

Sticking with the Kiwi theme, coach Mody Maor has compared Pardon’s game to a gritty New Zealand style of basketball.

“He plays every possession with the toughness and intensity you only find in the best Kiwi athletes,” Maor said.

“Dererk was our number one target heading into the offseason. We believe he fits perfectly in the team we are trying to build both as a person and as a player.”

Pardon joins the Kiwi side after playing in the Israeli Premier League for Hapoel Be’er Sheva, averaging 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

He previously played in Basketball Bundesliga in Germany and formed a dynamic duo with Perth Wildcats star Vic Law at Northwestern University.

The teammates went undrafted in 2019 and played for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League that year.

Pardon becomes the tenth player named to the Breakers roster, joining recent additions in Cam Gliddon and Izayah Le'afa, and will join the squad for pre-season training in August.