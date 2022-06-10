NZ Breakers look to top French NBA prospect to spark rebuild

The Breakers are turning to a top French NBA prospect in their bid to return to the winner's circle next season.

The Breakers sign French prospect as they go through rebuild. (Source: Getty)

Coming off their worst season in the NBL, winning only five of their 28 games, the team announced on Friday that they have signed 18-year-old Rayan Rupert from France - a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft - who will be part of the NBL’s Next Stars programme.

It’s not the first time the Auckland based side have signed young international talent.

Orlando Magic guard, RJ Hampton played on the team before getting drafted 24th overall in 2020. And NBA hopefuls Ousmane Dieng and Hugo Besson played for the club last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breakers CEO, Matt Walsh says he is looking forward to watching Rupert follow in the footsteps of their previous next stars.

“Rayan is an extremely hard worker, and we can’t wait to see him in a Breakers’ uniform,” Walsh said.

“He is one of the top young talents in the world, and we are excited for him to continue the Next Stars success that we have had following an amazing season from Ousmane Dieng.”

Rupert competed in the Adidas Next Generation tournament, made up of Europe’s best basketball clubs, in the under-18 age category and is also a graduate of INSEP, France’s national sport institute where Dieng as well as NBA great Tony Parker attended.

While playing at INSEP, he averaged 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game and joins the Breakers at six-foot-seven [2.04m] with a staggering 2.22m or seven-foot-three wingspan.

The guard is also the first and only signing from outside of Australia and New Zealand the Breakers have made so far, suggesting that new Coach Mody Maor is focused on local talent.

With Nelson native Finn Delany not on contract, another Kiwi Izayah Le’afa is reportedly on the Breakers' radar after being released by South East Melbourne so he could return home.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, Rupert's journey to the NBA begins in mid-August when he arrives in Auckland.