A person has been injured after a "serious incident" in Taupiri, Waikato on Tuesday morning.

A nearby school was placed into lockdown as a precaution, police said.

Police said the "serious incident" happened near Te Putu Street and Greenlane Road around 9.30am.

A St John spokesperson told 1News one person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.