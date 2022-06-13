New social supermarket opens its doors in Kaitāia

A new social supermarket has opened in Kaitāia as living costs push families to the brink.

The store, named Te Hiku Pātaka, will mean free food for shoppers who pass a needs assessment in store.

Whānau are referred to the store by a social agency. The first visit is free and on subsequent visits they're asked to pay a koha (donation).

Shoppers are designated a number of points based on their needs. It's around 55 points per person. They're then given a private shopping slot to choose their items. A loaf of bread is worth two points, while a bag of carrots is one.

Foodstuffs has fitted out the store and fills some of the shelves. Donations from local businesses provide additional items.

It's a model that's already proven after a year operating in Wellington, and it couldn't come at a more desperate time.

There are plans to open in other towns, with the next being Tokoroa.