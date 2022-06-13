Matariki: Stories behind the cluster of stars

On June 24, Aotearoa will welcome its newest public holiday, Matariki.

When looking to the sky in midwinter, Matariki is the cluster of stars that marks te Mātahi o te Tau/ the Māori New Year.

Celebrating it as an official public holiday is an acknowledgement of traditions that were on the brink of being lost forever.

It is also an opportunity to better understand what Matariki has meant to generations past and what it could mean for those to come.

Sunday’s Tamati Rimene-Sproat travelled to the South Island to learn more about the cluster of stars, and its significance.

It's the first time Sunday has aired a story entirely in te reo Māori.

Nō reira, mātaki mai - watch the video above to see the full story.