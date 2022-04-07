'Not just a holiday' - MPs defend Matariki Bill as it passes into law

Government ministers have defended the significance of making Matariki a public holiday, as some members of the Opposition debated its timing, and possible negative impacts on the economy.

Legislation to create the annual public holiday, acknowledging the rise of the Matariki star cluster and marking the Māori New Year, passed its third reading on Thursday.

While most were in favour, members like National’s Paul Goldsmith questioned its timing.

“We on the National Party side of the house are very supportive of having this celebration of Matariki recognised as a public holiday, it’s important.

Matariki.

“What our concern around the bill is, quite a natural one, is to say it’s our view that rather than adding another holiday to our list, this should have been brought in replacing one of the current ones.”

He likened the Government to being in some kind of “Father Christmas role” in handing out public holidays.

“Because it’s very easy for Grant Robertson to rock up to his office and sign his little pen and say ‘yes everybody will have another public holiday’ in fact I’m a little bit surprised he hasn’t come up with five public holidays.”

Robertson spoke after Goldsmith, highlighting the significance of the holiday, saying it was a celebration of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“This is a recognition of tikanga Māori, of the te ao Māori view of the world and a celebration of who we can be as a nation.

“It’s not just about making sure that New Zealanders can have another day off, it’s about building a culture in New Zealand where we understand and appreciate one another.”

Kelvin Davis called out the response of some Opposition members for reducing Matariki “to a commodity”.

“The belittling, the despising, the degrading, the undermining of something that is really important to Māori," Davis said.

He said the Matariki Bill was “not just about a holiday".

“This is about the celebration of us as Māori, in fact of us as New Zealanders. This is something unique to Aotearoa that we can revel in, that we can enjoy, that we can use as a nation-building opportunity.”

The first public holiday date for Matariki falls on June 24 2022.

Greens react

The Green Party is happy with New Zealand's newest public holiday, stating in a media release:

“Matariki will be our first public holiday that recognises Te Ao Māori. It is a time for us to honour those we have lost since the last rising of Matariki, to celebrate the present and to plan for the new season ahead,” Teanau Tuiono, Green Party spokesperson for education, said.

“If we prioritise and embed Matariki into the education system, we will enhance the wellbeing of tamariki and young people, strengthen connections to Taiao and to Mātauranga Māori, and protect the natural environment for years to come.

“We can do that by embedding ecological sustainability into our schools. This needs to be supported by professional development for teachers along with teaching and learning resources."

ACT joins opposing voices

ACT's Small Business spokesperson Chris Baillie was not happy with the bill's passing on Thursday.

"The new Matariki public holiday represents a $450 million tax that will be the final straw for some businesses,” he said in a media release.

“As ACT has been saying ever since Jacinda first mooted the ludicrous idea in September 2020, if Matariki becomes a public holiday than another one needs to be abolished to ensure businesses aren’t taking on more costs.

“MBIE told the Government the holiday will cost businesses $450 million. Even with businesses still suffering as a result of unworkable rules and a recession on the cards, the Government can’t resist forging ahead with yet another ideological attack on middle New Zealand."