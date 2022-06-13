Man's Bay of Plenty death sparks homicide investigation

A homicide investigation is underway after a man died at a Bay of Plenty property on Sunday night.

Inspector Lew Warner said police were called to a property on Old Highway, Whakamārama at 8.35pm.

A man at the address was found with critical injuries and was treated by medics but died at the scene.

"A scene guard has been in place overnight and a forensic scene examination will begin today.

"Local residents in the rural area will notice an increased police presence as enquiries continue into the circumstances that lead to his death," Warner said.

