Items stolen in ram-raid recovered from search of Northland homes

Source: 1News

Properly believed to have been stolen in a recent ram-raid have been recovered from several Whangārei addresses as part of an ongoing police effort to disrupt gang activity and commercial burglaries in the city.

(Source: TVNZ)

Two hundred and sixty vapes believed to have been stolen during a recent ram-raid burglary were recovered from one address, while a 24-year-old man with gang associations has been charged with possession for supply of cannabis and is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, have also been referred to Youth Aid in relation to a second ram-raid style burglary and shoplifting.

Police said they cannot rule out further charges being laid.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

