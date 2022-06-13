Cabin business being chased after failing to deliver builds

A small business is being chased by its customers after failing to build a number of outdoor cabins.

Fair Go has had a dozen complaints about "High Country Cabins", which advertises "rustic cabins" and "kitset studio units and sheds" on Facebook.

There are other companies with similar names, but this business is run by Charlie Thompson, who was in the papers a few years back for offering shares in the 500-hectare station Miners Creek.

Nikita Cross paid $16,000 for two units to be used as extra bedrooms for her family. She was told they would be ready in six weeks but instead, she says she got excuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've been told so many days and dates that they were coming and nothing."

Jeremy in Taranaki actually had two builders show up at his place, but only for a few hours at a time.

"The initial builder we had didn't know anything about the build. He wasn't even aware that there is to be a mezzanine floor built in here."

His cabin is now almost finished – although that’s thanks to the efforts of local businesses that have come to his aid, including Cookies Construction in Inglewood.

Thompson has apologised and says he takes responsibility for the stress on affected customers.

"It is regrettable that some of the timeframes for the cabin builds have been prolonged. The impact of Covid lockdowns and restrictions, staffing shortages and supply issues have played a significant part alongside customers not wanting to proceed due to their individual circumstances in these uncertain times."

Thompson says he's changed his business model to only supply kitsets and he won't take on any more work until all current builds are complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another customer, Kate Doran, told Fair Go if she had received upfront communication from Thompson, "it would never have come to this point".

"He never rang me and said, 'Jey look, it's going to be delayed or we've got some problems, or I'm struggling with this, or the builder quit.'"

Doran has now received her deposit back but Cross's situation remains unresolved.

Jeremy and other customers are leaving the final word to the Disputes Tribunal.