Analysis: Ardern's Cabinet reshuffle 'neutralises' 3 issues

Monday's Cabinet reshuffle, which saw the announcement of two major resignations and the replacement of the Police Minister, will help Labour "neutralise three big issues", 1News' deputy political editor says.

"They've certainly managed to neutralise three big issues, haven't they, the Government? First, of course, was Poto Williams, she has been under pressure in that [police] portfolio and her role simply became untenable," Maiki Sherman said.

Sherman said Chris Hipkins as Police Minister would be a "solid pair of hands" after Williams struggled in the role.

"Number two, of course, was Kris Faafoi. It was no secret around the halls of Parliament that he'd checked out a long, long time ago.

"Number three, of course, Trevor Mallard. He's been in the headlines far too much for the… impartial person holding the role of the Speaker."

She said the reshuffle was a "refresh" for the Prime Minister.

Faafoi said he wanted to leave Parliament to spend more time with his family. He expressed a desire to move on during Election 2020 and had asked to leave 18 months ago, but Jacinda Ardern asked him to give it a year.

Mallard will be stepping down from his Speaker post in mid-August to take up a diplomatic post in Europe.

Ardern called the changes a "nod to the future".