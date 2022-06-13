Cabinet reshuffle: Hipkins replaces Poto Williams as Police Minister

Poto Williams will lose the police portfolio in the latest Cabinet reshuffle, with Chris Hipkins named the new Police Minister.

Poto Williams and Chris Hipkins. (Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement on Monday.

"Poto is a capable minister and retains my confidence," Ardern said, adding Williams would be staying within Cabinet.

"But change is required."

Ardern said the changes announced on Monday was a "nod to the future".

Williams will take the conservation portfolio off Kiritapu Allan, who is taking over as Justice Minister.

Hipkins, who Ardern said had a degree in criminology, will take over the police portfolio. It comes after Williams has come under pressure amid an escalation in gang activity.

Ardern faced questions in Parliament last week after more than 20 drive-by shootings occurred over a two-week period.

"Do we have tensions in our communities right now? Yes, but show me an area where we have watered down law, when we have done the opposite. We've increased police, we've increased the tactical response model, we have seized assets, and we have seized guns," Ardern said.

Williams became Police Minister after Labour's 2020 election victory.