Cabinet reshuffle: The ups, the downs and the ins and outs

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's significant reshuffle announcement was a "nod to the future", she said, after revealing the upcoming departures of Parliament's Speaker and Cabinet minister Kris Faafoi.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

It also saw Police Minister Poto Williams replaced by Chris Hipkins.

Who is leaving:

Kris Faafoi (left) and Trevor Mallard are departing Parliament. (Source: 1News)

Cabinet Minister Kris Faafoi

Faafoi spoke to the Prime Minister around Election 2020 about leaving politics, and she asked him to stay on for another year at least. He said he is leaving politics to spend time with family.

"It is with a heavy heart that I leave, but it is the right time," Faafoi said. "I look back at the last 12 years with pride and I look forward to the years ahead with new challenges, and most importantly more time with my family."

He was Minister for Immigration, Justice and Broadcasting.

Speaker Trevor Mallard

Mallard will take a diplomatic post in Europe, after spending 35 years in Parliament.

"I informed the Prime Minister in 2020 that I would prefer to move on during this term of Parliament," Mallard said. "I asked Adrian Rurawhe to shadow and deputise me extensively both in and out of the House. He has done a superb job."

Ardern said he would be going to a diplomatic post in Europe. Mallard said he is undergoing "long planned medical and surgical procedures this week".

Who is arriving:

The departure of Mallard and Faafoi leaves two spots open for new Labour MPs.

Soraya Peke-Mason and Dan Rosewarne. (Source: Supplied)

Dan Rosewarne

A list MP who unsuccessfully ran for the Waimakariri seat, Rosewarne came second to Matt Doocey, who had a 1500 vote lead on Rosewarne. According to the Labour Party Facebook page, Rosewarne is an army veteran and a cancer survivor.

Soraya Peke-Mason

Peke-Mason, who also unsuccessfully ran last election for the Rangitīkei seat, was a Rangitīkei District Councillor for 12 years. In August 2021, she was appointed chair of Ngāporo Waimarino Forest Trust.

The big portfolio losses:

Poto Williams

After a tumultuous period as Police Minister, Williams will no longer have the portfolio. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she is a "capable minister and retains my confidence", but that change is required. Williams also lost Building and Construction portfolio and her role as Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing). She picked up the disability issues and conservation portfolios, and remains Associate Minister for Children.

Williams managed to cling to a place within Cabinet.

Poto Williams and Chris Hipkins. (Source: 1News)

The big portfolio gains:

Chris Hipkins

Hipkins waves goodbye to the Covid-19 response role, passing it on to Ayesha Verrall, and takes on the police portfolio from Poto Williams. He will give a significant part of his education portfolio over to Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti, who is already in the role.

Parliament grounds, Wellington (file photo). (Source: Getty)

Adrian Rurawhe

Rurawhe will be nominated as the new Speaker. He is the MP for Te Tai Hauāuru and has served as Deputy Speaker. National have previously said they support him as Speaker.

Kiritapu Allan

MP Kiritapu Allan found after finding out the first scan since undergoing treatment for stage 3 cervical cancer found no sign of residual cancer.

The former lawyer from the East Coast will now be Justice Minister. "She also picks up an Associate Finance role," Ardern said. "Kiri is a very capable minister with a big future and this portfolio allocation is a sign of my confidence in her."

Michael Wood

Wood takes immigration from Faafoi, which Ardern said "fits with his workplace relations portfolio and our focus on skills".

Moving up:

Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan, who was already a minister, moves up into Cabinet and steps up to become Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety.

Kieran McAnulty

McAnulty will become a minister outside of Cabinet. He will be Emergency Management and Racing Minister, and will be the Associate Minister for both Local Government and Transport. Ardern said he would focus on regional issues.