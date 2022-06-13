Mallard to step down as Speaker for diplomatic post

Speaker Trevor Mallard will be stepping down from his Parliamentary post in mid-August to take up a diplomatic post in Europe, the Prime Minister has announced.

"After the 2020 election, Trevor told me he wanted to transition out of the role of Speaker over the course of this term to allow someone else the opportunity and to take on new roles himself," Jacinda Ardern said.

Adrian Rurawhe, currently the Deputy Speaker, would be nominated as Mallard's replacement.

Ardern said more details about Mallard's new position would be revealed in the "coming months", but added that it would fit his skills and interests.

Mallard has had a long and colourful history in the halls of power.

He first entered Parliament in 1984 as the MP for Hamilton West. He was re-elected three years later but lost his seat in 1990. He re-entered Parliament as the member for Pencarrow (known later as Hutt South) in 1993.

Mallard held numerous ministerial positions under Helen Clark, including education, state services, broadcasting, sport, and the environment.

In 2007, Mallard punched National MP Tau Henare in the lobby outside Parliament's debating chamber.

In 2019, Mallard falsely accused a Parliamentary staffer of rape and later apologised. His defamation proceedings cost taxpayers more than $330,000.

In 2021, Mallard accused the same staffer of sexual assault in the House, under Parliamentary privilege. That was despite police saying no charges were filed.

More recently, Mallard had been under pressure over his handling of protesters at Parliament. This included his decision to turn on sprinklers and blast music, before issuing trespass notices to former politicians.

Mallard has been credited for his efforts to make Parliament a more family-friendly place. This included installing a $243,000 kids' slide on Parliament's grounds and having babies in the House.

He also championed a review into bullying and harassment within the Parliamentary workplace.

The National Party had been calling for Mallard's resignation.