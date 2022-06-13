Meet Labour's new MPs after Mallard, Faafoi retirements

Two new MPs will be joining Labour's ranks after the retirements of Speaker Trevor Mallard and Minister Kris Faafoi.

Dan Rosewarne and Soraya Peke-Mason. (Source: Supplied)

They are Soraya Peke-Mason and Dan Rosewarne, the next two people on Labour's list.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Peke-Mason is a former Rangitīkei District Council councillor. She was a councillor for 12 years and a member of its community board before that for six.

She has a business background in construction, forestry, honey and tourism. Peke-Mason is also a JP and the chair of the Ngāporo Waimarino Forest Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Speaker Trevor Mallard, MP Kris Faafoi to retire from politics

She ran for Labour in the Rangitīkei seat in 2020 but lost to National's Ian McKelvie.

Rosewarne lives in Waimakariri and is an army veteran who has completed two tours of Afghanistan, according to Labour's website. He was also deployed to the Solomon Islands in 2008 for a regional assistance mission and provided disaster relief after the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes and the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

He is a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with leukemia in 2014.

READ MORE: Mallard to step down as Speaker for diplomatic post

Rosewarne ran in the 2017 and 2020 elections for the Waimakariri seat. He was beaten both times by National's Matt Doocey.