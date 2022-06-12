Three arrested for illegal street racing in Palmerston North

Source: 1News

Three people have been arrested and four vehicles have been impounded overnight after police cracked down on illegal street racing in Palmerston North.

A car doing a burnout.

A car doing a burnout. (Source: istock.com)

Police said three others have been summonsed to appear in court for driving while over the legal limit.

It all follows a police operation targeting illegal activity after they were alerted to a large planned gathering of vehicles.

"We intend to continue to target risky behaviour from antisocial road users who are participating in illegal street racing," Senior Sergeant Phil Ward said.

"Police intend to continue to be visible at planned meet-ups and hope our enforcement action provides reassurance to those in the community who have been affected by this behaviour."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeManawatu-Wanganui

Popular Stories

1

Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis shares photos of baby girl

2

Man fighting for his life after Queenstown bar incident

3

Ruby Tui magic starts the celebrations for Black Ferns

4

Heavy rain, strong winds, snow in store into Monday

5

Three arrested for illegal street racing in Palmerston North

Latest Stories

Ruby Tui magic starts the celebrations for Black Ferns

Three arrested for illegal street racing in Palmerston North

Heavy rain, strong winds, snow in store into Monday

Kiwis aim for history at World Champs of unheard-of sport in NZ

Speculation persists MP Paul Eagle to run for Wellington mayor

Related Stories

Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Manawatū

Man fighting for his life after Queenstown bar incident

Two men arrested over Christchurch shooting

6 arrested after drugs, $80k in cash seized in police crackdown