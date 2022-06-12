Three arrested for illegal street racing in Palmerston North

Three people have been arrested and four vehicles have been impounded overnight after police cracked down on illegal street racing in Palmerston North.

A car doing a burnout. (Source: istock.com)

Police said three others have been summonsed to appear in court for driving while over the legal limit.

It all follows a police operation targeting illegal activity after they were alerted to a large planned gathering of vehicles.

"We intend to continue to target risky behaviour from antisocial road users who are participating in illegal street racing," Senior Sergeant Phil Ward said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police intend to continue to be visible at planned meet-ups and hope our enforcement action provides reassurance to those in the community who have been affected by this behaviour."