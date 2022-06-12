Five people injured in three-vehicle Wellsford crash

Five people have been injured, one critically, following a three-vehicle crash north of Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene on State Highway 1 near Wayby Station Road, in Wellsford, around 5.15pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News they used rescue tools to extricate two people trapped following the incident.

Three people have since been taken to hospital, with one person in a critical condition, and two others in serious condition, a St John spokesperson said.

Two people had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

