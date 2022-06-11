Man arrested after car shot at in Auckland's Māngere Bridge

A 65-year-old man is facing firearms-related charges after a gun was allegedly fired at a stationary vehicle in Auckland's Māngere Bridge.

A file image of a police officer.

The shooting in Māngere Bridge was one of four that were reported in Tāmaki Makaurau on Friday. Police said they are not aware of any injuries from the reported shootings.

In a statement on Saturday, police said its Armed Offenders Squad had attended to the incident.

"Shortly before 8pm on Friday, police received a report of an incident in Woodward Road in which a firearm had been discharged at a stationary vehicle," police said.

"Police including Armed Offenders Squad attended and a 65-year-old man was taken into custody."

The man is now facing firearms-related charges. He will appear in the Manukau District Court on Saturday 11 June.

