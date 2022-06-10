Four shootings across Auckland, three within two hours

Source: 1News

Police were called to four different shootings across Auckland on Friday, of which, three were within the space of two hours.

A window shattered, Hall Ave, Favona. Police reports of a firearms fired at a property.

A window shattered, Hall Ave, Favona. Police reports of a firearms fired at a property. (Source: 1News)

Officers attended scenes in Mangere, Massey, Favona and Ōtara after receiving reports that firearms had been discharged.

At 6pm police received reports that a firearm was discharged in Doone Place, and that a group of people left the scene in a vehicle shortly afterwards.

An hour later at 7pm, police were called after shots were fired in the direction of a residential property on Hall Ave.

In the hours following, 1News captured a photo of a window shattered at a Halls Ave property.

The third firearms incident was reported on Woodward Ave just before 8pm. One person was arrested and is likely to face firearms charges

A neighbour told 1News there were armed police standing outside their house after they heard what they thought were fireworks.

Earlier on in the day, police received reports of a person discharging a firearm from a vehicle near Bairds Rd, Ōtara, around 2.11pm.

Police said they are not aware of any injuries and are making enquiries.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Four shootings across Auckland, three within two hours

2

4 youths arrested after train manager stabbed at Sylvia Park

3

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of NZ

4

Rebel Wilson comes out, reveals new girlfriend

5

Duo rescued after falling into chocolate tank at M&M factory

Latest Stories

Four shootings across Auckland, three within two hours

Frustration as Christchurch sewage stink fix makes slow progress

Crusaders' defence holds off Chiefs despite Matera's cards

Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested after crashing her wedding

Extreme runners take on brutal race up Central Otago peak

Related Stories

4 youths arrested after train manager stabbed at Sylvia Park

Man busted trying to smuggle 2 kilos of meth in suitcase lining

Police create 0800 number in search for stolen document owners

Advocate hopes Ardern will address 501 deportees issue ‘fully'