Four shootings across Auckland, three within two hours

Police were called to four different shootings across Auckland on Friday, of which, three were within the space of two hours.

A window shattered, Hall Ave, Favona. Police reports of a firearms fired at a property. (Source: 1News)

Officers attended scenes in Mangere, Massey, Favona and Ōtara after receiving reports that firearms had been discharged.

At 6pm police received reports that a firearm was discharged in Doone Place, and that a group of people left the scene in a vehicle shortly afterwards.

An hour later at 7pm, police were called after shots were fired in the direction of a residential property on Hall Ave.

In the hours following, 1News captured a photo of a window shattered at a Halls Ave property.

The third firearms incident was reported on Woodward Ave just before 8pm. One person was arrested and is likely to face firearms charges

A neighbour told 1News there were armed police standing outside their house after they heard what they thought were fireworks.

Earlier on in the day, police received reports of a person discharging a firearm from a vehicle near Bairds Rd, Ōtara, around 2.11pm.

Police said they are not aware of any injuries and are making enquiries.