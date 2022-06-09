Man arrested following 'violent assault' on BOP teen

Police have arrested a man in his twenties for the "prolonged and violent assault" of a Bay of Plenty boy in his mid-teens that took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The assault occurred near the toilets at Riverslea Mall, Edgecumbe.

The boy was with a group of other boys when he was assaulted near the toilets at Riverslea Mall in Edgecumbe.

The attack left the teenage victim with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged, and is expected to make a full recovery.

A 26-year-year old man has been arrested and charged with injuring with intent to injure.

He is set to appear in the Whakatane District Court on Tuesday.

