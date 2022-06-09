BOP teen seriously injured after 'prolonged and violent assault'

Police are investigating after a Bay of Plenty boy in his mid-teens was the victim of a "prolonged and violent assault" on Tuesday afternoon.

The assault occurred near the toilets at the mall. (Source: Supplied)

The boy was assaulted near the toilets at Riverslea Mall in Edgecumbe at around 5pm.

He was with another group of boys when he was attacked.

Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray said the victim was left with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who saw the assault or has information about a person of interest.

He is described as being Māori or Pasifika, between 30 to 40 years old, of large build with a beard, and was wearing a yellow high-vis jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 105 or by calling CrimeStoppers anonymously.