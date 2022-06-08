Man found dead in Wellington reserve named, death 'not suspicious'

Source: 1News

The death of a man who died while out walking his dog in a Wellington reserve on Tuesday afternoon is "not being treated as suspicious".

A view of Wellington from Odell Reserve.

A view of Wellington from Odell Reserve. (Source: Google Maps)

His body was found by a member of the public in the Odell Reserve, in Khandallah, around 4pm, Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The man has been named as Damian Peters, 42, of Khandallah.

Police believe Peters was walking his dog, a golden labradoodle, from his home in the Amapur Drive area to the reserve prior to his death.

His dog was found at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time as we continue to investigate what happened to their loved one," police told 1News.

"A scene examination has been completed and a blessing of the site will take place tomorrow."

Police are providing support to Peters' family.

Police on Wednesday evening confirmed Peters' death is "not being treated as suspicious".

Anyone who saw Peters walking his dog to the reserve on Tuesday or was at the location between 2-4pm has been urged to contact police via 105.

His death will be referred to the coroner.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Alan Hall has murder conviction quashed after 36 years

2

Dawn skies to reveal rare alignment of 5 planets, moon in June

3

Kaikōura paūa season sees 35 tonnes harvested in 3 months

4

Kidnapping among charges in Nelson gang arrests

5

Whānau of man shot dead by police blamed for leaking documents

Latest Stories

Agricultural sector release proposed emissions pricing plan

Gun licensing documents stolen from ex-Auckland police station

Lower Hutt widow distraught as husband's body forcibly taken from home

Man shot dead by police in Newlands had knife to woman's throat

Man found dead in Wellington reserve named, death 'not suspicious'

Related Stories

Gun licensing documents stolen from ex-Auckland police station

Lower Hutt widow distraught as husband's body forcibly taken from home

Man shot dead by police in Newlands had knife to woman's throat

Alan Hall has murder conviction quashed after 36 years