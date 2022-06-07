Man's body found in Wellington reserve - police

Source: 1News

Police are investigating, after the body of a man was found at a Wellington reserve on Tuesday afternoon.

A view of Wellington from Odell Reserve. (Source: Google Maps)

Police were called to the scene at the Odell Reserve on Punjab Street, in Khandallah, around 4pm.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and a scene examination will be carried out, police said.

The Criminal Investigation Branch will be investigating the death.

It comes after police were called to a 'serious incident' in the nearby suburb of Newlands this afternoon.

Cordons are in place at Kingsbridge Place and five police cars and two ambulances were at the scene.

Residents took to social media to report hearing gunshots in the Newlands incident.

The two incidents have not been linked by police at this stage as investigations continue.

