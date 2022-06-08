Body found near Waimakariri River confirmed to be missing man

Police have confirmed that the body found near the Waimakariri River in Canterbury last week was a man who had been missing for almost a year.

Waimakariri River. (Source: istock.com)

While formal identification is yet to be completed, police believe the body to be Joel Linwood, Detective Inspector Joel Syme said.

The 31-year-old went missing on July 18, 2021, after a crash on Old West Coast Rd in Darfield.

He was last seen fleeing the scene of the crash on foot, toward the Waimakariri River.

Stuff reported that two other passengers were in the vehicle at the time and sustained injuries.

Linwood was wanted by police at the time for cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet, however his family have maintained he was not on the run.

"Police extends our condolences to his whānau and loved ones at this difficult time," Syme said.