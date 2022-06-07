Photo of Harry and Meghan's Lilibet released as she turns one

Source: 1News

A new photo of Lilibet, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has been released to celebrate her first birthday.

Lilibet, daughter of Harry and Meghan.

Lilibet, daughter of Harry and Meghan. (Source: Misan Harriman)

It was taken by family friend Misan Harriman during her birthday last weekend.

"It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around," Harriman said on Instagram.

Lilibet's birthday came as her family travelled back to the United Kingdom to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan, who are no longer working royals, took a back seat at the festivities.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - her aunt and uncle - and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall all wished her a happy birthday.

Neither Lilibet, or her older brother Archie, were seen in public for the celebrations, the BBC reported.

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was named in honour of her great-grandmother, the Queen.

The pair met for the first time over the weekend.

Lilibet's cousin Prince Louis was one of the stars of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the four-year-old's facial expression and enthusiasm capturing the world's attention.

WorldRoyalty

Popular Stories

1

'Bubbly, outgoing' boy, 7, killed in Canterbury crash

2

Photo of Harry and Meghan's Lilibet released as she turns one

3

‘Big roar’ in London as NZDF wows at Jubilee celebrations

4

Boris Johnson to remain as UK Prime Minister after surviving vote

5

Warriors coach Brown leaving club, Stacey Jones taking over

Latest Stories

Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

All Whites to host Australia in historic Eden Park friendly

Warriors coach Brown leaving club, Stacey Jones taking over

NZ Rugby apologise to Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate for 'failings'

'Bubbly, outgoing' boy, 7, killed in Canterbury crash

Related Stories

Photos: Highlights of Queen's Platinum Jubilee extravaganza

Platinum Jubilee 'feels like the start of an end of an era' - Joy Reid

Crowd delighted as Queen appears on Balcony for Platinum Jubilee

Watch: The Queen and Paddington bear share tea in delightful skit