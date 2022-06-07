Photo of Harry and Meghan's Lilibet released as she turns one

A new photo of Lilibet, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has been released to celebrate her first birthday.

Lilibet, daughter of Harry and Meghan. (Source: Misan Harriman)

It was taken by family friend Misan Harriman during her birthday last weekend.

"It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around," Harriman said on Instagram.

Lilibet's birthday came as her family travelled back to the United Kingdom to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry and Meghan, who are no longer working royals, took a back seat at the festivities.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - her aunt and uncle - and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall all wished her a happy birthday.

Neither Lilibet, or her older brother Archie, were seen in public for the celebrations, the BBC reported.

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was named in honour of her great-grandmother, the Queen.

The pair met for the first time over the weekend.

Lilibet's cousin Prince Louis was one of the stars of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the four-year-old's facial expression and enthusiasm capturing the world's attention.