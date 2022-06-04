Duke and Duchess of Sussex miss reception after Jubilee service

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned home while the rest of the Royal Family attended a reception following the thanksgiving service for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Harry and his wife, known as Meghan Markle before she married the royal, returned to their Windsor house of Frogmore Cottage after the event in St Paul’s Cathedral, London.

Harry, 37, was seen smiling next to his wife, 40, while they were driven away in a Range Rover with security after their first joint royal engagement in two years.

At St Paul’s, they had kept apart from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Camilla after royal aides ensured they sat on the other side of the aisle from the senior working royals.

The couple later left the event separately, and did not attend a reception directly after at the nearby Guildhall, which featured a series of other Royal Family members and politicians including Prime Minster Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Kate, 40, and William, 39, were seen talking to Prince Charles, 73, and Duches of Cornwall Camilla, 74, inside the cathedral.

There was not, however, any sign of the same rapport with Harry and Meghan who sat in between Lady Sarah Chatto, 58, and Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, 36.

It comes after Harry and William’s long-running feud sparked by Harry accusing Charles of cutting him off financially and Meghan claiming the Royal Family are racist.

It was the first time Harry and Meghan, who now live in California, had been on full public view alongside the Royal Family since they quit the monarchy for a new life in the US in 2020.

Crowds cheered the pair as they arrived at St Paul’s, but boos could be heard as they exited.

Charles represented his 96-year-old mother at the service, which started at 11.30am.

The Queen announced via aides on Thursday night she would miss the service after suffering “discomfort” when she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace that evening to witness the Trooping of the Colour and an RAF flypast in honour of her 70-year reign.

There was also no appearance at St Paul’s by Prince Andrew, 62, after he tested positive for Covid.

Queen Elizabeth II is said to have watched the thanksgiving service on television from her Windsor Castle home.