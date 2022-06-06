Adorable photos emerge of Prince Louis at Jubilee Pageant

A series of adorable photos of Prince Louis have emerged from the weekend Jubilee celebrations.
Prince Louis, four, hugs Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant held outside Buckingham Palace.
Prince Louis leans on his mum Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.
Louis pulls funny faces while hugging his mum Kate.
Sitting on his grandfathers lap - Prince Louis and Prince Charles enjoy Jubilee celebrations on Sunday (local time.)
A bored Prince Louis with mum Kate at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Prince Louis thumbs his nose at Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.