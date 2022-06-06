Adorable photos emerge of Prince Louis at Jubilee Pageant

Source: Associated Press

A series of adorable photos of Prince Louis have emerged from the weekend Jubilee celebrations.

Kate and Louis.

Kate and Louis. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Louis, four, hugs Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant held outside Buckingham Palace.

Kate and Louis.

Kate and Louis. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Louis leans on his mum Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate and Louis.

Kate and Louis. (Source: Associated Press)

Louis pulls funny faces while hugging his mum Kate.

Louis and Charles.

Louis and Charles. (Source: Associated Press)

Sitting on his grandfathers lap - Prince Louis and Prince Charles enjoy Jubilee celebrations on Sunday (local time.)

Kate and Louis.

Kate and Louis. (Source: Associated Press)

A bored Prince Louis with mum Kate at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Kate and Louis.

Kate and Louis. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Louis thumbs his nose at Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

