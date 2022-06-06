Tā Tipene O’Regan, Dame Silvia Cartwright Additional Members of The Order of NZ

Tā Tipene O’Regan and Dame Silvia Cartwright have been made Additional Members of The Order of New Zealand in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Dame Silvia Cartwright and Tā Tipene O'Regan (Source: 1News)

Tā Tipene, who was named 2022 New Zealander of the Year, was lead negotiator in one of Aotearoa’s first major iwi settlements, leading representatives of Ngāi Tahu into negotiations for what would become the Ngāi Tahu Claims Settlement Act.

It helped carve a path for other iwi to settle their claims with the Crown.

Dame Silvia is one of New Zealand’s leading legal minds and a former Governor General. In 1993 she was the first woman appointed to the High Court, and she has led numerous commissions, both in New Zealand and overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Order of New Zealand is the highest honour, and is restricted to 20 living people at any time.

However, additional members and honorary members can be appointed.

Also honoured today are former Silver Ferns coach Ruth Aitken for services to netball, Judge Carolyn Henwood for services to the state, youth and the arts, and Dr Judy McGregor for services to human rights and health.

They have all been made Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Appointed Knight Companion to the New Zealand Order of Merit are Dr Patu Hohepa for services to Maori culture and education, Hugh Rennie QC for services to governance, the law, business and the community, and Dr Colin Tukuitonga for services to Pacific and public health.

Rugby league great Benji Marshall’s been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to his sport, as has Lisa Reihana for services to the arts and Ross Taylor for services to cricket and Pacific communities.