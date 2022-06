A person has died after a vehicle went off the road into the Waipara River on Sunday night.

The accident happened around 5.30pm off Double Corner Rd in Amberly, Canterbury.

Police said two people were trapped initially but were then freed.

One of them died not long after while the second person has moderate injuries, police said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.