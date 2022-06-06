Northland man leaves life of meth crime after 30 years

Source: 1News

After more than 30 years, one of New Zealand’s first methamphetamine cooks and dealers has decided to leave his life of crime behind.

Mike Rupapera was part of one of the first organised crime cooperatives set up to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine in the country.

However, after being in and out of prison, Rupapara has told 1News about his change of direction after decades of crime.

Most of Rupapara’s dealings were done at his home in Northland, where around 40 clients were buying from him up to three times a week.

Northland’s methamphetamine consumption is the highest in the country. Waste water readings show 2.2% of the region's population, or 1 in every 40 people, consume methamphetamine.

Rupapera says he was under 24-hour surveillance by police, who had bugged all his apartments and had helicopters and cars following him.

When asked why he stayed in the methamphetamine business for so long, Rupapara explained that his addiction and love for the drug kept him from giving it up.

Rupapara is now clean for the first time in his life, after joining Hope House rehabilitation centre in Kaitaia. He’s confident he’s completely overcome his addiction.

Faye Murray, co-director of Hope House, says their centre's clientele bases are mostly methamphetamine addicts.

Murray says the rural location of the facility has been helpful in helping those wanting to recover from addiction avoid temptations.

Tim Murray, who also co-directs Hope House, says there’s a lack of education in regards to treating addiction as an illness.

Nine years on from starting Hope House, Faye Murray says the need to address methamphetamine has been huge.

Rupapara says after going back and forth between jail he decided he needed to “get real” and change his ways.

Rupapara wants to return to whānau land but he's facing resistance from the community where he once sold meth.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

Popular Stories

1

‘Big roar’ in London as NZDF wows at Jubilee celebrations

2

Homicide investigation launched after death of man in Auckland

3

Junior Fa's team to appeal KO result due to 'illegal' punches

4

Adorable photos emerge of Prince Louis at Jubilee Pageant

5

Opinion: Marino Mikaele-Tu'u could be sudden All Black beneficiary

Latest Stories

British PM Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote

Ex-All Black Tamanivalu in Fiji team for Pacific Nations Cup

Northland man leaves life of meth crime after 30 years

At least 49 dead in 2nd day of Bangladesh cargo depot fire

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Related Stories

Tā Tipene O’Regan, Dame Silvia Cartwright Additional Members of The Order of NZ

Homicide investigation launched after death of man in Auckland

First blind teenager to compete at Shakespeare Globe Centre NZ

Three Tribesmen arrested as gang crackdown continues