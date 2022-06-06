Northland man leaves life of meth crime after 30 years

After more than 30 years, one of New Zealand’s first methamphetamine cooks and dealers has decided to leave his life of crime behind.

Mike Rupapera was part of one of the first organised crime cooperatives set up to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine in the country.

However, after being in and out of prison, Rupapara has told 1News about his change of direction after decades of crime.

Most of Rupapara’s dealings were done at his home in Northland, where around 40 clients were buying from him up to three times a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northland’s methamphetamine consumption is the highest in the country. Waste water readings show 2.2% of the region's population, or 1 in every 40 people, consume methamphetamine.

Rupapera says he was under 24-hour surveillance by police, who had bugged all his apartments and had helicopters and cars following him.

When asked why he stayed in the methamphetamine business for so long, Rupapara explained that his addiction and love for the drug kept him from giving it up.

Rupapara is now clean for the first time in his life, after joining Hope House rehabilitation centre in Kaitaia. He’s confident he’s completely overcome his addiction.

Faye Murray, co-director of Hope House, says their centre's clientele bases are mostly methamphetamine addicts.

Murray says the rural location of the facility has been helpful in helping those wanting to recover from addiction avoid temptations.

Tim Murray, who also co-directs Hope House, says there’s a lack of education in regards to treating addiction as an illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine years on from starting Hope House, Faye Murray says the need to address methamphetamine has been huge.

Rupapara says after going back and forth between jail he decided he needed to “get real” and change his ways.

Rupapara wants to return to whānau land but he's facing resistance from the community where he once sold meth.