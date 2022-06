Police are appealing to the public for information after a man went missing in Auckland on Friday.

Grahame Dawson, 61, was last seen in the Auckland Domain on Friday morning. (Source: NZ police.)

Police said he was wearing grey track pants and a dark blue/black cardigan with a bright coloured T-shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 111 and quote job number P050806282.