Three Tribesmen arrested as gang crackdown continues

Three men have been arrested as police continue their crackdown on gang activity across Auckland.

Police say it’s only a matter of time before someone is hurt or killed.

Twenty-two people have been arrested over nearly two weeks as police continue to investigate multiple shootings and suspicious fires since late May as part of Operation Dairyland.

As of Friday, 21 searches have been carried out across the city since the operation began, with police seizing nine firearms and 341 rounds of ammunition.

The latest arrests were made after police located a firearm during a pre-planned search warrant in Clarkson Crescent, Otara, this afternoon.

The Armed Offenders Squad assisted as a precaution.

The men, aged 35, 36, and 37, have been charged and will appear in Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

