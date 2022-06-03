19 arrested over Killer Beez and Tribesmen's Auckland gang war

Nineteen people have been arrested over nearly two weeks as part of a police crackdown on gang activity across Auckland.

It comes as police continue to investigate multiple shootings and suspicious fires since late May as part of Operation Dairyland.

Police say 19 people linked to the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs have been charged with 25 offences relating to firearms and drugs.

In addition, 21 searches have been carried out across the city since the operation began, with police seizing nine firearms and 341 rounds of ammunition.

“Police have no tolerance for gun violence and the reckless behaviour that has been on display across our communities in recent weeks,” Superintendent Jill Rogers said in a statement.

“There is no place in our community for gang tensions and the public will continue to see police responding to any unlawful behaviour by gang members.”

Meanwhile, one person is in critical condition following a shooting outside the Papakura Court House on Friday afternoon.

The area on Great South Road has been cordoned off, and motorists and members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.

It comes after police on Thursday night took 12 associates of the Tribesmen gang into custody after receiving reports of “suspicious activity potentially involving firearms” in the Auckland suburb of Pakuranga.

While no firearms have been located at this stage, police inquiries remain ongoing, Rogers said.

One of the associates will appear in court after breaching his release conditions.

“These are complex investigations and I would like to acknowledge the diligent work of our staff working on Operation Dairyland along with our frontline police who respond to incidents as they occur.

“Police will continue to be visible across communities and work to disrupt and prevent these incidents.”

Rogers said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests cannot be ruled out.