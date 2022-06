The search for a man missing in the water off Waiinu Beach, South Taranaki, has been resumed, police say.

Waiinu Beach (Source: Google Earth)

Police were called at about 11.15am on Saturday after the man went into the water from the rocks near Waiinu Beach.

A helicopter, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving and police search and rescue were scouring the shoreline of South Taranaki yesterday.