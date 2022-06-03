Shooting leaves 1 critical in Papakura, Auckland

A person is in critical condition after a shooting in Auckland's Papakura on Friday afternoon.

Police at scene of Papakura shooting. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to Great South Rd after the incident shortly before 1pm.

The injured person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital by St John.

"Motorists and the public are asked to avoid the area as there are cordons in place," police said in a statement.

An eye witness told 1News a man was shot outside the Papakura Court House and the shooter then ran to the nearby Stampede Steak House.

A 1News reporter at the scene says police are currently interviewing people inside the cordoned off steak house.

It comes amid a spate of gang related shootings in Auckland recently.

On Friday police also put out a release outlining how 19 people have been arrested over nearly two weeks as part of a police crackdown on gang activity across Auckland.

READ MORE: 19 arrested over Killer Beez and Tribesmen's Auckland gang war

They are linked to the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs and have been charged with 25 offences relating to firearms and drugs.