3 shootings, 2 fires linked to Auckland gang violence - police

Three shootings and two suspicious fires are believed to be linked to gang violence across Auckland, police say.

On Wednesday, a firearm was fired in the direction of homes in Takanini, Manukau and Ōpaheke, Superintendent Jill Rogers said in a statement.

The first shooting took place on Manuroa Road, in Takanini, around 7.39pm.

It was followed by a second shooting at a home on Albert Road, in Manukau, just before 8pm. One person in the home was taken to hospital with minor injuries, where they were discharged overnight.

The third shooting took place at a home on Boundary Road, Ōpaheke, around 8.08pm.

“It is incredibly fortunate that police are not dealing with a homicide as a result of the continued callous and reckless behaviour,” Rogers said.

She said the public "can continue to expect to see increased police visibility and our enforcement action will continue".

It comes amid a spate of shootings across the city in recent days and weeks.

Seven people were arrested last week following seven shootings across South Auckland in just two days.

Police said the shootings are believed to involve the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs, which have historic tensions.

On Sunday, multiple shots were fired at a Manurewa home, although police said it was not gang-related.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating two fires in Onehunga and Pakuranga on Wednesday night which are being treated as suspicious.

The first fire occurred on Felix Street, in Onehunga, just after 7pm.

It was followed by a second fire on Pandora Place, Pakuranga, around 8.34pm.

“No injuries have been reported from either incident and police will be working with Fire and Emergency investigators as part of ongoing inquiries.”

Rogers said officers investigating the spike in violence across the city through Operation Dairyland “will continue to work hard in investigating every incident that has occurred".

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105.