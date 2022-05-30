Kamahl Santamaria resignation: Breakfast hosts thank viewers

Breakfast’s hosts have thanked viewers for their support after the resignation of Kamahl Santamaria.

Santamaria resigned from the role on Saturday after a little over a month, having been off screen without explanation for over a week.

At the start of Monday’s show, presenters Jenny-May Clarkson, Matty McLean and Indira Stewart addressed the situation.

Clarkson said: “Before we kick into things today, we want to acknowledge the changes your show has undergone this year.

“So today we want you to know how grateful we are for each of you who choose to make us part of your lives, Our loyal viewing whānau.”

Stewart said: “You continue to join us each day and invite us into your homes. We appreciate your support. It’s a privilege to be part of your morning routine and we’ll never take that for granted.”

McLean continued: “You can rest assured that the three of us, the wonderful producers, reporters and studio crew, our team, your team, are committed to giving you the best, sprinkled with the usual joy, kindness and occasional tear, right J-May.

“Thank you for watching, for learning and for laughing with our whānau, the entire Breakfast team.”

Clarkson concluded by saying: “I just want to say how proud I am to work with you incredible humans.”

A spokesperson for Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi said on Sunday the minister had been told that TVNZ was managing the situation around Santamaria’s resignation appropriately.

Media reports on Sunday referred to claims of inappropriate behaviour.

TVNZ communications says his departure was related to a "personal matter" and would not provide further information.