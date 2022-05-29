TVNZ managing 'situation' around Kamahl Santamaria resignation - Faafoi

TVNZ is managing the "situation" surrounding the reported complaint from a woman in the newsroom that led to Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria resigning, a spokesperson for Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi has said.

Kamahl Santamaria.

Stuff reported on Sunday morning that at least one woman in the newsroom had complained about Santamaria’s inappropriate behaviour, leading to his resignation from the role on Saturday.

"The Minister has been made aware of this situation via a ‘no surprises approach’ from TVNZ," a spokesperson for Faafoi said.

The statement was in response to a number of questions from 1News if Faafoi was aware of the complaints.

"The Minister has been assured by TVNZ that this situation is being managed appropriately with the correct support in place for those involved," the statement read.

In response to questions about the reported complaint, TVNZ said they “won’t be commenting further”.

"We do not comment publicly on the existence or substance of any individual’s employment matters," TVNZ said in a statement.

