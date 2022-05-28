TVNZ Breakfast presenter Kamahl Santamaria resigns

Source: 1News

Kamahl Santamaria resigned as a presenter on TVNZ's Breakfast, a few weeks into the role.

Santamaria joined the team on the couch on Friday to introduce himself.

Santamaria joined the team on the couch on Friday to introduce himself. (Source: Breakfast)

Newsroom staff were informed of Santamaria’s resignation on Saturday afternoon in an email from TVNZ Head of News & Current Affairs Paul Yurisich.

"I want to let you all know that I have accepted the resignation of Breakfast presenter Kamahl Santamaria," Yurisich said.

“Kamahl has been on leave the last week, while he dealt with a personal matter which required his full attention and he has now advised that he wishes to take an extended break with his family.

“Kamahl is focussed on his family at this time, and we ask that everyone respects their wish for privacy.”

Santamaria’s resignation comes 32 days after he started his position as co-host on Breakfast.

Santamaria moved to TVNZ from Al Jazeera, where he worked for 16 years.

He returned to New Zealand after 20 years overseas, having presented news and current affairs in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, the United States and Middle East.

More to follow...

