Frankie Mackay slams NZC for dumping senior players

Canterbury spin bowler Frankie Mackay has slammed New Zealand Cricket over their decision to drop a number of senior players - including herself - from the central contract list.

It was confirmed on Friday that Mackay, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, and Amy Satterthwaite were not offered new contracts.

Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Izzy Gaze, Nensi Patel, Eden Carson and Georgia Plimmer have all been given contracts for the first time.

On Friday, Mackay told 1News she was "disappointed" and "angry" about the decision, particularly regarding Satterthwaite, who she believes deserves better.

"That's not how legends of the game should be treated," Mackay said.

"We just watched Ross Taylor throughout the summer be able to have his swansong and his send-offs... and Amy didn't get that chance. When you look at it, is it because she's a woman? Possibly it is and that's really disappointing.

"I feel embarrassed to have my name tagged to an organisation that chooses to treat its people like that."

Mackay said NZC had told her the organisation wanted to build for the future around talented youngsters, but she believed getting rid of senior players wasn't the answer.

"We just had a World Cup where we picked a 17-year-old. If you're good enough in New Zealand you are making that team anyway [regardless of having a contract or not].

"I think teams are successful when they have that mix of youth and experience. Everyone points to Australia and the way they go about things and I think they lead the way in that regard as well.

"They have experienced players who have dominated on the world stage for a long time and then they've got a lovely mix of youth coming through who get to learn off a Meg Lanning, an Ellyse Perry, a Rachel Haynes, a Beth Mooney, you see the way they develop and how quickly they develop.

"You look at this decision and you think NZC have missed a trick. It's a great decision to have young players involved... but to take away those senior players, that resourcing, I think that's disappointing. Taking away one leg of the leadership triangle [Satterthwaite], I think that's really dangerous, it puts a lot of pressure on the other two [Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine] to perform."

Satterthwaite retires as the second-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in women's ODI cricket and seventh-highest all-time in the format, having struck seven centuries and 27 half-centuries on her way to 4639 career ODI runs at 38.33.

In international T20s, her 1784 runs are the third highest in New Zealand women’s history.

She also has the best bowling figures for the White Ferns in a T20 with her effort of 6-17 against England.

Satterthwaite was also the White Ferns' full-time captain in 2018 and 2019.

Lea Tahuhu is New Zealand's all-time leading wicket taker in ODIs and third all-time in T20s.

Mackay said the duo and herself had been used as scapegoats following New Zealand's disappointing performance at their home World Cup earlier this year, where they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

"It feels like a bad day to be a Canterbury player who takes some wickets aged over 30," Mackay said.

"It seems to be what they're looking forward to getting rid of out of the team.

"It doesn't seem fair. It doesn't seem right or just. There's a way to treat people and this is not it."

New Zealand Cricket's general manage of high performance Bryan Stroach said it wasn't easy to make the decision and acknowledged there would be players disappointed to miss out, and he thanked all of them for their efforts.

“It’s also important to emphasise that, just because someone hasn’t received a national contract offer, it doesn’t mean they cannot, or will not, be selected."