Satterthwaite retires from White Ferns after losing NZC deal

White Ferns great Amy Satterthwaite has called time on her international cricket career after being informed she wouldn't be offered a New Zealand Cricket contract for next season.

Amy Satterthwaite. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand Cricket and Satterthwaite announced on Thursday the White Ferns vice-captain was retiring from the international arena after a 15-year career at the top level.

Satterthwaite said she decided to retire after selectors informed her they were going in a different direction with this year's squad.

“It is with a degree of sadness that I announce my retirement from international cricket,” Satterthwaite said.

“It has been a tough few days after learning of NZC’s decision to head in a new direction and contract some younger cricketers.

“I am disappointed not to be receiving a contract and believe I still had more to offer, however I respect NZC’s decision and I wish the White Ferns all the best as they embark on an exciting winter of cricket, including the Commonwealth Games.

“I’ll be supporting them all the way.”

Satterthwaite made her international debut in 2007 and went on to play 111 T20s and 145 ODIs for the White Ferns, the latter of which is a record for the women's side.

She retires as the second-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in women's ODI cricket and seventh-highest all-time in the format, having struck seven centuries and 27 half-centuries on her way to 4639 career ODI runs at 38.33.

In international T20s, her 1784 runs are the third highest in New Zealand women’s history.

She also has the best bowling figures for the White Ferns in a T20 with her effort of 6-17 against England.

Satterthwaite was also the White Ferns' full-time captain in 2018 and 2019.

“I’m immensely proud of my journey with the White Ferns and especially taking the time away to give birth to our daughter, Grace, before returning to play international cricket," she said.

“I didn’t know if I would ever make it back to the top level and I hope my story can inspire other mums and mums-to-be that it is possible to follow your career dreams and start a family.”

NZC general manager of high performance Bryan Stronach said the players will have big shoes to fill.

"Amy will be remembered as one of our best cricketers; her record is outstanding, and she can feel really proud about what she has achieved – not just for herself and the team, but also for all the players she has inspired and enabled," Stronach said.

"Essentially, we’re looking to the future and want to give some younger cricketers a chance to develop their skills surrounded by our high performance systems.

"We also considered the immediate playing programme and next pinnacle events - both heavily weighted towards T20I cricket."

The White Ferns contract list for the 2022-23 season will be announced Friday.