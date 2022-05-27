More White Ferns veterans axed from list of contracted players

The upheaval in New Zealand's women's cricket has continued, with more White Ferns veterans losing their central contracts.

Lea Tahuhu in 2018 (Source: Photosport)

It was confirmed on Friday that Lea Tahuhu, Frankie Mackay, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, along with Amy Satterthwaite who was revealed as missing out yesterday, were not offered new contracts.

Katey Martin announced her retirement last week so is also off the contract list.

It comes as the White Ferns struggle on the pitch, having missed out on a semifinal spot at the 50-over World Cup earlier this year on home soil.

“It’s never easy coming up with a final 17 players," New Zealand Cricket's general manage of high performance Bryan Stroach said.

“Having said that, we’re excited about the six new faces receiving contract offers, several of whom already have some White Ferns experience under their belt."

He acknowledged there would be players disappointed to miss out, and he thanked all of them for their efforts.

“It’s also important to emphasise that, just because someone hasn’t received a national contract offer, it doesn’t mean they cannot, or will not, be selected."

Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Izzy Gaze, Nensi Patel, Eden Carson and Georgia Plimmer have all been given contracts for the first time.

On Thursday, vice-captain Satterthwaite announced her retirement after being axed from the contracts list.

"I am disappointed not to be receiving a contract and believe I still had more to offer, however I respect NZC’s decision and I wish the White Ferns all the best as they embark on an exciting winter of cricket, including the Commonwealth Games."

Satterthwaite made her international debut in 2007 and played 111 T20s and a record 145 ODIs for the White Ferns.

Teammate Melie Kerr said on social media she was "lost for words".

"I am so sad. As your friend and your teammate this breaks my heart."