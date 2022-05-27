Auckland police officer stops to help woman change flat tyre

By Dougie Mackie, 1News Camera Journalist
Source: 1News

As if the police weren't busy enough with a spate of ram-raids, robberies and recent gun violence in Auckland, it warms the heart to witness an officer not too busy to assist in the changing of a flat tyre for someone in need.

On Thursday morning, just a few hundred meters from where gunshots could be heard the night prior in Mellons Bay, East Auckland, a police officer offered assistance to Barbara, who discovered her one of her car's front wheels was flat.

Barbara discovered her flat tyre while pulling out of a driveway and was first assisted by a passing local, and then an officer who was nearby. 1News came across the scene after filming at the shooting location.

"Mother's little helpers" is what Barbara called them.

In a time where we as a community need to come together, it's wonderful to see the Kiwi spirit alive and well.

