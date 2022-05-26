Police respond to 2nd Auckland shooting on Wednesday night

Police are investigating following a shooting in the Auckland suburb of Mellons Bay, the second incident in the city on Wednesday night and the eighth confirmed shooting in just two days.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the scene following reports a firearm had been discharged in the direction of a home on Bleakhouse Road, in Mellons Bay, just before 9pm, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said in a statement.

No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what has occurred, including a review of available CCTV footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also on Wednesday night, a gun was reportedly fired in a street in Massey, in the city's west.

The incidents on Wednesday come a day after seven shootings in Auckland, which police said involved the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs. It isn't yet clear if the incidents on Wednesday night are connected to the gang conflict.