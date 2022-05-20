Simon Bridges confirmed as Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO

Former National leader, Simon Bridges, has been confirmed as the new CEO of Auckland Chamber of Commerce, replacing Michael Barnett.

Bridges said he will focus on his family, and pursue commercial and possibly media opportunities.

Barnett is standing down in August after 31 years in the role.

Bridges, who had been linked to the position in media reports, will take on the role after 14 years as an MP.

He lead the National Party for two years before being rolled by Todd Muller in 2020.

Bridges is also hosting an audio show for Stuff.

Barnett, meanwhile, will maintain a role in driving key projects, Auckland Chamber chair, Charlotte Parkhill, said.

“Under his leadership the Chamber has grown significantly and has built a special relationship with small and medium business and provided them with a credible voice to Government,” Parkhill said.

“He has been instrumental in promoting business interests and securing support for the sector from a financial, resourcing and mental health perspective.”

The chamber’s board said it was pleased that Barnett would be remaining in his new role.

