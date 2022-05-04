Simon Bridges bids farewell to Parliament after 14 years

Simon Bridges bid Parliament farewell on Wednesday – offering 14 pieces of advice for each year he spent in Parliament.

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, his former deputy and former deputy PM Paula Bennett watched on, while the side of the public gallery that looks down on the Opposition side was so full, people stood along the wall.

"I’ve enjoyed the people - and the drama. Those who’ve been grateful, even those who’ve been hateful, at least they felt something about me and politics."

He told new MPs to value their sleep. "It’s the most important thing and nothing is worth it."

"And perspective is really important. As Natalie likes to tell me, 'get a grip, get over yourself, your country is smaller than Sydney and no one knows where it is'. Look at all the crazy s**t Boris [Johnson, UK PM] has gotten away with and he’s still PM.

"Who cares, you’ll be fine."

He told senior MPs to "not be quite so poll and focus group driven". Bridges was rolled by Todd Muller in 2020 after his polling began to fall.

He told the Press Gallery to "get a fresh view" in the provinces.

Bridges also took aim at Speaker Trevor Mallard, saying his efforts "to turn this place into more of a school library than a debating chamber" had not helped with what he described as growing tepidness.

"They say politics is Hollywood for ugly people," he said.

"It's true politics has at some level an attention getting, personality factor to it. It's far from all glamour and glitz, however, and I do think politics is getting harder."

Bridges spoke about his vote opposing the conversion therapy ban, and an email which thanked him, despite having "always thought you are one of the worst and most hopeless MPs in Parliament".

He was "proud of my whakapapa and proud to be the first Māori New Zealander to lead one of the big two parties – sorry Winston".

Bridges also spoke of Winston Peters in his maiden speech in 2008 – after winning the Tauranga seat. He had acknowledged Peters, saying, "you will nevertheless be long remembered, and I wish you well in the future".

Bridges was National's leader from February 2018 to May 2020. Has also held Cabinet positions in the past under the previous National Government.

Bridges' time included high-profile spats such as that with former colleague Jami-Less Ross, being rolled by Todd Muller after low polling in 2020, and an inappropriate comment he said in front of National MP Jacqui Dean five years ago - that ultimately saw Judith Collins lose her job as leader.

He was a former Crown prosecutor in Tauranga, studied at Oxford and grew up in Te Atatū as one of six kids.

Bridges recently wrote a book about his life and views and is a keen drummer.

On recent conscience votes, Bridges voted against abortion law reform, euthanasia and conversion practices ban.