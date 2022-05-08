Jacinda Ardern's fiance Clarke Gayford contracts Covid-19

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's fiance Clarke Gayford has tested positive for Covid-19.

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford.

Ardern confirmed the news in a post on Instagram on Sunday morning.

"Happy Mother’s Day everyone! It’s not even midday and already I’d say ours has been a mixed bag," she wrote.

"Clarke woke up feeling a bit average and has tested positive for COVID, so we have 7 days of family time ahead of us! I’m fine and so is Neve [the couple's daughter".

Ardern says she'll be working from home for a bit.

"I’ll be working from home so anyone who watches question time, or is attending my Business NZ speech on Wednesday, you’ll still see me remotely!"

On Sunday Ardern's Labour Government announced $600 million funding for the police, ahead of the Budget on May 19.