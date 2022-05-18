Jacinda Ardern makes virtual return after catching Covid

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned virtually to Parliament on Wednesday, after testing positive for Covid on Saturday.

Ardern has been in isolation since Sunday May 8, after fiance Clarke Gayford tested positive for the virus.

Ardern had to miss the release of the Emissions Reduction Plan, and will not be in Parliament for the release of Budget 2022.

She was questioned by National leader Christopher Luxon, who asked: "How can Kiwis have any confidence in tomorrow's Budget spending announcements, when KiwiBuild, the Government's flagship announcement in 2017 has only delivered 1.3% of the 100,000 houses they promised?"

Ardern said that, "if you look over the lifetime of this Government and the investment we have made consecutively through each of our Budgets, they have been unapologetically focused on New Zealanders and reducing impacts of cost of living right from back from 2017."

She also spoke of public housing and that the Government had delivered more than 9000 and low cost doctor visits.

Luxon followed up by asking about the fastest house price increase and the jump in the public housing wait list.

Ardern said there was record consents delivered and there was work on transitional housing, homelessness and they were continuing to get first home buyers into the market.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Ardern said she had been symptomatic since Friday evening

"At this stage her symptoms are moderate.

"As a result the Prime Minister will be required to isolate until the morning of Saturday 21 May. She will not be in Parliament this week for the release of the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan this coming Monday or for the Budget on Thursday."